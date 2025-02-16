Power outages expected to rise in Massachusetts as wind gusts pick up

Latest on the snow that fell overnight across parts of Massachusetts

Freezing rain is falling across Massachusetts Sunday and some parts of the state will be at high risk for power outages as the ice accumulates on power lines and wind gusts pick up.

Hundreds of power outages Sunday

As of Sunday at 11:52 a.m., there are 1,059 power outages in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of them are in Boston, Stoughton and Canton.

The freezing rain is also having an impact at Logan Airport. As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday, departures are delayed by an average 59 minutes. Travelers are advised to check ahead to see if their flight is impacted by the storm.

While the freezing rain will switch to normal rain in southeastern Massachusetts, areas west of I95 and particularly west of 495 will struggle to climb to 32 degrees today. Ice is expected to accumulate on tree branches and power lines in central and western Massachusetts and there may be as much as .10-.25" of ice on all these surfaces.

Wind to pick up Sunday night

In addition to the ice, the wind will pick up after 7 p.m. Sunday. By Monday, gusts are expected to reach as high as 60 miles per hour in some places.

The power outage risk is highest in central and western Massachusetts.