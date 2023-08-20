Watch CBS News
Department of Conservation and Recreation pools close for the season

BOSTON - Sunday marks the end of the season for pools by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

More than two dozen swimming pools across the state are run by the DCR. Several spray decks also closed Sunday but several will remain open through mid-September.

For a full list of DCR swimming facilities, click here.

