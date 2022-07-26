"See a spout, watch out!": Harbormaster issues warning after whale lands on boat

PLYMOUTH - For the last week, experts say three humpback whales have been frolicking very close to shore in Plymouth, probably because that's where the baitfish are schooling. But a near tragedy has the harbormaster warning boaters.

Justin Enggasser was on a boat less than 100 feet away with his son when a breaching whale landed on the bow of another fishing boat.

"Total shock," Enggasser said. "Can't believe it's that close to a boat, that close to us, and especially when it landed on the boat it was just shocking."

The group of boaters had seen the humpbacks breach nearby minutes earlier, feasting on a school of pogies, the same baitfish that draw stripers and anglers trying to catch them. But fishing quickly became secondary when the whale landed on a boat and then slipped back into the water.

A whale breached and landed on top of a boat in Plymouth Leo Enggasser/Amazing Animals+/TMX

"If somebody was up on the bow of that boat, this could be a really tragic story," said Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter.

The 19-foot boat sustained only minor damage, and nobody onboard was hurt.

"We were close enough to shout over to the boat and ask them if they were all OK, and they quickly said that they were," Enggasser said.

The whale also seemed fine, but as social media buzzed about the incident, recreational boaters hoping for an encounter were everywhere.

"We tell people if you see a spout, look out," Hunter said. A sign showing whale safety tips was posted at the boat ramp.

Authorities have been patrolling the waters between White Horse Beach, Manomet Point and Warren's Cove during every hour of daylight, reminding boaters to slow down and keep their distance and warning them it's illegal to pursue or even annoy whales.

"Obviously being that close to wild animals can be pretty dangerous," Hunter said.

And for those who witnessed it Sunday, it will be a memory that sticks.

"If we didn't have it on video, it would be impossible to describe," Enggasser said.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries said there are three juvenile humpbacks whales that have been feeding off the coast of Plymouth for at least a week.

The harbormaster says how long the whales stay close depends on how long the baitfish stay. Maybe days or maybe the end of the summer.

@Plymouth_Harbor was able to post some @NOAASBNMS signage at the boat ramp to remind boaters to watch out for whales. @whales_org pic.twitter.com/rygUbo5EZJ — PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) July 25, 2022