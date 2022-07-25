Expert urges fishermen to use caution after whale breaches onto boat in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – No one was hurt on Sunday when a breaching whale landed on the bow of a fishing boat in Plymouth. But there have been more similar incidents recently, and an expert explained why that has been the case.

The latest incident happened off of Manomet Point, the same area where a paddleboarder had a close encounter with a whale the weekend before.

"What's going on off the coast of New England, it's a feeding ground. Sometimes food might be close to shore, schooling fish moving quick," Laura Howes, director of research and education at Boston Harbor City Cruises, told WBZ-TV. "Whales rush up to the surface and grasp the food. It can happen a few more days or a few more weeks."

Howes believes that may be just what happened Sunday morning in Plymouth. Several boats were anchored about 300 yards out, fishing in waters where there have been a flurry of whale sightings in recent days.

The humpback breached right in the middle of the group of boats, landing on the bow of one before sliding back into the water.

Howes said boaters need to be careful they don't put themselves or the whales in danger.

"The past week whales are close to shore. Use common sense when on the water," said Howes, who added that people should stay at least 100-300 feet or five boat lengths away from whales.

She also urged boaters to be aware of cues whales give before surfacing every few minutes to breathe.

An expert from Woods Hole told WBZ this feeding time is important for the whales as they are building up their fat storage for migration or pregnancy in the coming months.