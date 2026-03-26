Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine arrested, charged with child rape

Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine was arrested by Massachusetts State Police Thursday morning and charged with four counts of child rape.

Pelrine, 31, and her husband 37-year-old Daniel Forand, were both taken into custody at their home in Plymouth "without incident," according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

The charges against Forand have not been released yet. The couple will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court. They have not commented on the case yet.

Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine Plymouth Police via Facebook

Pelrine was put on administrative leave with pay by Plymouth Police back on March 17 after they were notified by state police about a criminal investigation they were conducting about Pelrine's "off-duty conduct."

According to an abuse prevention order filed in Plymouth District Court, a man wrote "My aunts church friends Daniel Forand and Samantha Pelrine took me into their home to raise me" in the summer of 2018, when he was 12 years old. He said they were granted legal guardianship about a year later in 2019.

"Shortly after they became guardians they both sexually assaulted me until 2025 and physically assaulted me until 2026," the man wrote.

He said the physical assault "was only performed by Daniel Forand."

The man said he moved out in February 2026.

"They are coming for me and I am scared for my safety," he wrote in the document.

The four child rape charges against Pelrine allegedly occurred in October, November and December of 2019, according to court records.

In a statement Thursday, Plymouth Police said they "are appalled and deeply disturbed by the allegations."

"We hold our officers to the highest of standards and expect them to uphold their sworn duty both on duty and off," the statement said. "The conduct alleged is in violation of our values and of our basic principles as police officers, to serve and protect."

Police said they will hold a "timely and thorough internal investigation" and "take appropriate administrative action." Pelrine's duty status is "currently under review."

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Pelrine was born and raised in Plymouth and joined Plymouth Police in April 2022.

Plymouth, Massachusetts is about 40 miles south of Boston.