Pink bringing high-flying concert tour to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro

FOXBORO - Pink is ready to take a "Trustfall" at Gillette Stadium next summer.

It was announced Tuesday that the Grammy-winning pop star will bring her Summer Carnival stadium tour to Foxboro on Aug. 21 with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Script.

"The tour's production will feature P!NK descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines and vibrant costume changes," promoters say.

The 44-year-old played Fenway Park earlier this year. Fan video showed Pink soaring and spinning over the ballpark in a high-wire harness as she belted out "So What."

Pink once told CBS News that she was inspired to do gymnastics when she saw Cher's dancers performing aerial silks at a concert.

"I was kicked out of gymnastics at the age of 12 and decided to be a rock star instead," Pink said.

Her intense training regimen involves being punched in the stomach while upside-down.

"It's very physical," she said. "I'm not singing ballads upside-down, I'm scream-singing."

Tickets for the Gillette concert go on sale to the public on Monday.

Pink made headlines last month for giving away 2,000 banned books at her Florida concerts. The books appeared on literary and free expression advocacy group Pen America's Index of Banned Books.

"I can't imagine my own parents telling me what my kids can and cannot read, let alone someone else's parents, let alone someone else that doesn't even have children that are deciding what my children can read," Pink said.