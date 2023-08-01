Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Pink fly around Boston's Fenway Park

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Pink flies over Fenway Park at Boston concert
Pink flies over Fenway Park at Boston concert 00:17

BOSTON - It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Pink! The pop superstar brought her signature aerial acrobatics to Fenway Park Monday night, wowing concertgoers as she soared over the iconic ballpark.

Fan video showed Pink flying and spinning around Fenway in a high-wire harness as she belted out her hit song "So What."

Back in 2017, Pink talked to CBS News about the origins of her concert acrobatics.

"I was a gymnast for eight years. I wanted to be an Olympic gymnast," she said. "I was kicked out of gymnastics at the age of 12 and decided to be a rock star instead."

Pink said she became inspired to do gymnastics at shows after seeing dancers at a Cher concert perform aerial silks. The intense training involved being punched in the stomach while hanging upside-down.

"It's very physical," she said. "I'm not singing ballads upside-down, I'm scream-singing."

Pink will be back for a second show at Fenway on Tuesday night.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.