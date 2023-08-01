Watch Pink fly around Boston's Fenway Park

BOSTON - It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Pink! The pop superstar brought her signature aerial acrobatics to Fenway Park Monday night, wowing concertgoers as she soared over the iconic ballpark.

Fan video showed Pink flying and spinning around Fenway in a high-wire harness as she belted out her hit song "So What."

Back in 2017, Pink talked to CBS News about the origins of her concert acrobatics.

"I was a gymnast for eight years. I wanted to be an Olympic gymnast," she said. "I was kicked out of gymnastics at the age of 12 and decided to be a rock star instead."

Pink said she became inspired to do gymnastics at shows after seeing dancers at a Cher concert perform aerial silks. The intense training involved being punched in the stomach while hanging upside-down.

"It's very physical," she said. "I'm not singing ballads upside-down, I'm scream-singing."

Pink will be back for a second show at Fenway on Tuesday night.