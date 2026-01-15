Patriots' Will Campbell responds to online critics after playoff debut: "I don't give a s---"

New England Patriots rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell struggled at times against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. But as his team prepares for an even more difficult task against the Houston Texans, Campbell isn't worried about what his critics have to say.

Overall, Campbell had a strong showing at left tackle as a rookie after he was selected by the Patriots at No. 4 in the NFL Draft out of LSU.

But on Sunday, Campbell was under heavy pressure from a solid Chargers defense. That included once when he was beaten on a play that allowed for the Chargers to strip-sack quarterback Drake Maye.

According to Next Gen Stats, Campbell allowed six pressures and two sacks. Pro Football Focus handed out a 60.8 pass-blocking grade for Campbell during the game.

On Wednesday in the Patriots locker room, Campbell was asked about online criticism of his play.

"Honesty, I don't give a s-– what anyone says, to be honest with you," Campbell said. "It's easy to type behind a Twitter account that, you know, is fake. I hold myself to the highest expectation of anybody. I want to be perfect. Like coach Vrabel said. You've got to be willing to spill a little blood in violence. You've got to just hope you don't spill more than they do. And that's the name of the game."

Veteran tight end Austin Hooper weighed in on Campbell's play as well.

"He has the same mentality every single play. He wants to tear someone's face off. You guys might see bad play. I see Will doing his thing every play," Hooper said. "I don't see everything. I just know him in the huddle. He's ready to choose violence every single place. That's all you can ask for."

Campbell will have his hands full on Sunday. The Texans have what is considered the top defense in the NFL, including several pass rushers who are a threat to get to the quarterback at any moment.