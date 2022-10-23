Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly out Monday with toe injury

Mac Jones talks for first time since suffering ankle injury

FOXBORO – Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is not expected to play Monday as he deals with a turf toe injury.

Bourne suffered the toe injury last week against the Cleveland Browns.

He was limited in practice this week and officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported that Bourne is not expected to suit up.

Per source, Kendrick Bourne (turf toe) is not expected to play tomorrow night. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 23, 2022

The good news for the Patriots is quarterback Mac Jones is expected back Monday after missing three games.