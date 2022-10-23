Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly out Monday with toe injury
FOXBORO – Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is not expected to play Monday as he deals with a turf toe injury.
Bourne suffered the toe injury last week against the Cleveland Browns.
He was limited in practice this week and officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.
On Sunday, Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported that Bourne is not expected to suit up.
The good news for the Patriots is quarterback Mac Jones is expected back Monday after missing three games.
