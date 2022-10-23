Watch CBS News
Sports

"All signs point" to Mac Jones playing Monday night against Bears

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mac Jones talks for first time since suffering ankle injury
Mac Jones talks for first time since suffering ankle injury 00:46

FOXBORO – It appears there is no quarterback controversy in Foxboro.

Despite a strong performance by backup Bailey Zappe in the absence of Mac Jones, it appears Jones will be back behind center for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots officially listed Jones as questionable after he missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that "all signs point to Mac Jones playing" against the Bears.

Rapoport said Jones took the bulk of first-team reps on Saturday in New England's final practice of the week.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 8:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.