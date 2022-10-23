"All signs point" to Mac Jones playing Monday night against Bears

Mac Jones talks for first time since suffering ankle injury

FOXBORO – It appears there is no quarterback controversy in Foxboro.

Despite a strong performance by backup Bailey Zappe in the absence of Mac Jones, it appears Jones will be back behind center for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots officially listed Jones as questionable after he missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that "all signs point to Mac Jones playing" against the Bears.

Rapoport said Jones took the bulk of first-team reps on Saturday in New England's final practice of the week.