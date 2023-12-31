Patriots turn the ball over three times in first quarter vs. Bills

BOSTON -- The Patriots' offense has seen better days than their Sunday in Orchard Park. New England committed three turnovers in the first quarter against the Bills in Week 17, nearly matching the amount of yards gained by the offense in the opening frame.

The Patriots had just three yards of offense Kevin Harris ran up the middle for 15 yards on the final play of the quarter. Bailey Zappe was picked off twice over his first three pass attempts, and even his first completion of the afternoon turned into a turnover, as tight end Pharaoh Brown fumbled it away at the New England 31-yard line.

For the second straight week, Zappe's first pass of a game was intercepted. He went looking for tight end Mike Gesicki with a short pass, but it was tipped up by Rasul Douglas and landed in the hands of Ed Oliver at the New England 21-yard line.

The New England defense held the Bills to just a field goal on that drive, and the Patriots held a 7-3 lead thanks to Jalen Reagor's kickoff return touchdown to start the game.

But on the opening play of New England's third possession, Zappe was picked off again. This time, the ball ended up in Douglas' hands after he jumped DeVante Parker's route and picked off Zappe's pass at the New England 24. This time around, the Bills made sure to get into the end zone. Quarterback Josh Allen got a nice shove from his teammates at the one-yard line and put Buffalo on top, 10-3.

The Patriots gave the ball back to the Bills two plays later, when Zappe hit Brown but the tight end had the ball punched out by Christian Benford, giving Buffalo the ball at the New England 31. The Patriots' defense again held the Bills' offense to just a field goal on their ensuing possession, but the turnover and short field gave the Bills a 13-7 lead.

The Patriots held the ball for just 4:24 in the first quarter and 18 net yards of offense off 11 plays. Harris' run at the end of the quarter was New England's first first down of the afternoon.

The turnover train continued for the Patriots in the second quarter, when Zappe was pick-sixed by Douglas early in the quarter to give Buffalo a 20-7 lead. Zappe started the game just 3-for-9 with three interceptions.