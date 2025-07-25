How the Patriots' receiver battle has gone in the early days of training camp

With a dozen wide receivers vying for roles and spots on the New England Patriots, it's the top roster battle taking place in Foxboro during training camp. Through two practices, it's becoming clear who quarterback Drake Maye will rely on to be his top options throughout the 2025 season.

Yes, the Patriots are just two practices into camp, so we shouldn't make too much out of only two sessions. Especially considering no one is wearing pads, no one is hitting anyone, and Thursday's practice focused on short and intermediate passing in first-down situations.

But to the surprise of no one, Stefon Diggs and Demario Douglas have been Maye's favorite targets out of his wide receiver corps so far this summer. The only surprise is Diggs, just eight months removed from ACL surgery, is out there at all and catching passes at the moment.

So that's two receivers we know will make the team, but we already knew those two receivers would make the team. There 12 receivers in total duking it out for six or seven roster spots, so it's going to be a pretty epic battle throughout the summer in Foxboro. Here's how New England's receiving corps has looked so far in the early goings of camp.

Stefon Diggs

The 31-year-old veteran has been out there with the first team and catching passes from Maye. He had the first two receptions on Wednesday, and he caught a few of Maye's short passes Thursday as the QB went 14-for-15 during the 11 vs. 11 session.

Diggs is going to be the leader of this group if he stays healthy, and he should see plenty of passes go his way throughout the season. He's also providing valuable leadership on the sideline with New England's younger receivers and young players up and down the roster.

Demario Douglas

Douglas has been popping as Maye's second-favorite receiver in camp, and he's in line to have a huge season as New England's slot receiver in Josh McDaniels' offense. Douglas had four receptions on Thursday to lead all pass-catchers.

Douglas had the catch of the day too when he made a leaping snag over second-year corner Marcellas Dial. Douglas went up to catch a somewhat high pass from backup Joshua Dobbs in the second practice of camp.

Among all receivers, only Diggs and Douglas have hauled in multiple receptions on both days of camp.

Kendrick Bourne

The veteran Bourne is fighting for a roster spot, and he's been getting run with both the first and second team offense. He had the best catch of Day 1 when he won a battle with rookie safety Craig Woodson and pulled down a contested deep ball from Dobbs.

Bourne has two catches in competitive drills, but both were on passes by Dobbs. He spoke about the receiver battle on Thursday, and while he said the competition has been "awesome" and will make everyone better, he knows he's fighting for his own spot.

"It's not going be given. You have to earn everything. Even for myself. Seniority or however you want to call it, it really doesn't matter," said Bourne. "I have to practice hard. I have to show up in preseason."

Bourne's familiarity with McDaniels from the 2021 season -- when he had a career-high 55 receptions for 800 yards in his first season in New England -- could help his cause this summer.

Kyle Williams

The rookie has been getting some run with the New England's top offense, and he had one of the best catches of the day on Wednesday when he went up to beat Christian Gonzalez for a pass from Maye.

"He was backside 1-on-1 with Gonzo. He made a big-time catch," the QB said of Williams. "Strong hands. He's coming along. He's looking good."

But rookies go up and down, and on Thursday, Williams had a bad drop when a short pass from Dobbs went through his hands. Consistency is going to be huge for the 22-year-old as he carves out a role in the New England offense.

But Williams has some great speed and route-running abilities, and while he's just 5-foot-11, he could become New England's X receiver in his rookie year.

Kayshon Boutte

Boutte has also been lining up with the first team, and was in on a lot of plays on Day 1. But his status on the roster is very much in flux.

Mack Hollins

Hollins has yet to put on shoes and practice for the Patriots, as he's on PUP with an undisclosed injury. But given he signed a two-year deal with the team in the offseason and brings a versatile skillset to the receivers room, his spot on the roster is likely secured.

Ja'Lynn Polk

Polk is another guy who hasn't practiced, as he's reportedly dealing with muscle tightness, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. He's been working solo on the conditioning field, but the 2024 second-round pick needs to get on the actual practice field to earn his spot this summer.

Javon Baker

Baker, a fourth-round pick in 2024, has been on the practice field, but he's been working exclusively with backups.

Efton Chism III

There was a lot of hype around the undrafted rookie during OTAs and minicamp, but that's calmed down a bit in camp. He did some kick return work on Thursday, which could help him earn a spot on the roster and make life a lot more difficult for guys like Boutte, Polk, and Baker.

John Jiles, Jeremiah Webb, and Demeer Blankumsee round out New England's receivers in camp, and they're all longshots to make the roster. In all likelihood, it will be Diggs, Douglas, Williams, Bourne, and Hollins making the cut, and either Boutte or Chism making the final spot. Both could make it if the team opts for seven receivers.

That would leave Polk and Baker as odd men out just one year after being drafted, thought we'll see if the Patriots can conjure up the ole "Foxboro Flu" for either and get them onto IR ahead of the season.

The wide receiver picture will get much clearer as camp progresses, but there will be a lot of players vying for targets from Maye, Dobbs, and third-stringer Ben Wooldridge this summer. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper (currently sidelined) and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson (who both had three catches on Thursday) -- plus veteran Antonio Gibson -- will also be getting plenty of looks from the quarterbacks, so it's important for all the bubble receivers make an impact early and often in camp.