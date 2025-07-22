Patriots hosting puppy adoption day at Gillette Stadium on first day of training camp

Wednesday in Foxboro will be all about football as the New England Patriots kick off training camp. But the team will also be trying to find new homes for some four-legged friends.

As part of the newly launched Pawtriots program, the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots Foundation will host a Pet Adoption Day on Wednesday outside of Gillette Stadium. Fans heading to Foxboro to attend the first practice of training camp may also head home with a new best friend, as they'll get a chance to meet and adopt dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes.

Pawtriots is a new initiative focused on giving dogs and other pets a chance to find their forever homes. The Animal Rescue League of Boston, Potter League for Animals, and the Berkshire Humane Society will be on-site in Foxboro with adoptable dogs and information on how to begin the adoption process. The event will run from 9 a.m. when camp opens to the public until 1 p.m., and fans who are over the age of 18 and interested in adopting will have to fill out and sign an adoption contract. You can get more information on the event and the Pawtriots initiative here.

Patriots players will be getting in on the puppy fun on Wednesday too. They won't be alone when they make their first trip out to the practice field this camp, as they'll escort adoptable dogs onto the field before practice begins on Wednesday.

The fun got started Tuesday, when Brenden Schooler and Hunter Henry took the podium inside Gillette Stadium with a new friend in their arms: a puppy named Wyatt, who was all decked out in Patriots gear.

"He's a little sleepy now," said Schooler. "I guess he was over there in the back hanging out. I said 'don't pee on me' but they said he peed on the floor already, so I don't have to worry about that right now."

Even the toughest guys in a football locker room become big softies when a puppy is added to the mix.

"What a way to start training camp," said Henry, who was all smiles as he took the podium with Wyatt.

Henry joked that he didn't want his wife to see a picture of him with Wyatt, because then they'd be adding another new member to their family. Schooler already has a dog, though he's back home in Texas with his parents -- for now.

"Hopefully he can come up here soon now that I have a house with a big enough yard for him. He's a big dog, so he needs quite a bit of room," said Schooler.

Wednesday will be the second Pet Adoption Day hosted by Robert and Dana Kraft and The Patriots Foundation, following the first event in May at Patriot Place. Schooler jumped at the opportunity to be involved and help find new homes for some furry friends.

"Animals are special; all they know how to do is love, especially when they're young," said Schooler. "To go to a family that needs something that is like a sticky glue that can bring people together, I think it's an awesome thing we can do as an organization. We have a great leader in Mr. Kraft and his wife Dana to help families in need who could use something like that to bring joy into their lives. When they asked me to be a part of this, I said absolutely, I'd love to be a part of that."

The Patriots hope to give a lot of puppies a new home on Wednesday. Wyatt, however, may not have to wait that long.

"Who is adopting Wyatt?" asked Stacey James, Patriots Vice President of Communications. "He should be here every press conference."