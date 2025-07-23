Patriots fans excited for new chapter as training camp kicks off

Football is officially back, and fans are showing up in full force to support the New England Patriots as training camp kicked off at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

Among the those in attendance was lifelong Patriots fan Kayla Bogue, who traveled from South Carolina to celebrate her birthday at her first-ever training camp.

"It is very exciting," she said. "It has been very fun and it's my first time here."

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) autographs a fans sign during the New England Patriots Training Camp on July 23, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Summer Lamont/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Under the hot July sun, the energy was high, and the stands were packed. The turf may have been scorching, but the heat didn't stop dedicated fans from soaking in every moment and getting a glimpse of their favorite players up close.

Fans are optimistic

With Patriots legend Mike Vrabel now leading the team as head coach and quarterback Drake Maye beginning his highly anticipated second season, fans tell WBZ there is a lot to be excited about.

"I think they definitely make the playoffs this year," said Patriots fan Ken Ivarone. "They had a lot of good acquisitions this offseason, and Drake Maye, his second year, I think he is going to break out."

For young athletes like Joseph Folco, attending camp was about more than just cheering from the sidelines, it was a chance to learn. "I'm excited to watch the practice and see the quarterback drills because I've been working on my quarterback skills over the summer," Folco said.

Beyond football, the day was about making memories, and as the Patriots begin a new chapter with fresh faces and renewed hope, one thing is clear: New England fans are ready for football.