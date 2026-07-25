Guide to 2026 New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium

The defending AFC champion New England Patriots are back on the field starting Saturday, as training camp gets underway ahead of the upcoming season.

Patriots veterans reported to Gillette Stadium on Friday, some earlier in the week along with rookies. Now the team's preseason practice sessions are getting underway.

Training camp usually draws a large number of fans to Foxboro. That will likely be the case again this year with Mike Vrabel's team, led by MVP runner-up Drake Maye, looking to get back to the Super Bowl after losing to Seattle last year.

Practices are free and open to the public, taking place on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. The Patriots recently opened their new state-of-the-art practice facility near the fields. The building includes a weight room, high-tech meeting rooms and more.

Gates are scheduled to open each day around 9:15 a.m., with practice getting underway about an hour later.

Parking is free. Fans coming from the north are asked to enter the P6 entrance while drivers from the south can enter through the P8 entrance.

When are the Patriots training camp practices?

The Patriots have released their expected schedule for training camp. Dates and times are subject to change.

For updates, visit the Patriots website.

Saturday, July 25, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, July 27, 10-11:30 a.m. (walkthrough)

Tuesday, July 28, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 30, 10:15-12 p.m.

Friday, July 31, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 1, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Monday, August 3, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Friday, August 7, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11, 10:15-12:15 p.m. (Joint practice with Indianapolis Colts)

Wednesday, August 19, 10:15-12:15 p.m. (Joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles)

Thursday, August 20, 10:15-12:15 p.m. (Joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles)

Patriots preseason schedule

The Patriots play three preseason games this summer as they get ready for their regular season opener.

Thursday, August 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium

Saturday, August 22, 7 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium

Thursday, August 27, 8 p.m. at Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field

The Colts and Eagles games will both air on WBZ-TV. Fans can watch the preseason finale against the Browns on Prime Video.

New England will be showcased in the NFL season opener on September 9 in a Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks.

What can you bring to Patriots training camp?

Fans are allowed to bring collapsible chairs and strollers to training camp sessions.

Bags are also allowed, but fans are encouraged to use clear bags to help speed up the security process.

Video cameras and cameras with detachable lenses are not allowed. Fans are able to take cellphone photos, but cannot shoot or post practice video of any kind.

Several other items are banned from training camp.

Among those items are coolers, drones, selfie sticks, tripods, weapons of any kind, and flags that are over 2 feet long.

A complete list of prohibited items can be found on the team's website.

Activities at Patriots training camp

There are several activities for fans in addition to being able to watch the team practice.

There are football skill activities in the Fan Zone, as well as a new touchless photo experience.

Pat Patriot, Patriots cheerleaders and former players will also make appearances throughout the summer.

Activities stay open for one hour after practice ends.

Patriots alumni autographs

From 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on some days, former Patriots players will be in attendance to sign autographs for fans.

Signings will take place on the fan walkway behind the field.

So far, James White is scheduled for July 25 and Christian Fauria will be on hand July 26. No alumni are currently slated to be signing autographs on July 27 or 28.

Storylines at Patriots training camp

During a recent appearance on WBZ-TV's Sports Final, Mike Reiss of ESPN said the biggest thing he is watching is the budding connection between Drake Maye and newly acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown.

"We watched him at the end of spring practices, and they seemed to have a little something going on there," Reiss said. "They got together with some of the other pass catchers in North Carolina leading into them reporting for training camp. I think Drake realizes he's got something sort of potentially special here if they can put the work in and get it going."

Reiss also said that as things stand, the wide receiver room is crowded. He sees the team currently looking to head into the season with Brown, free agent addition Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, and Efton Chism at the position.

The Patriots reporter said he will be keeping an eye on the ongoing trade rumors surrounding Boutte.

Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez's contract situation will also be a big storyline. Gonzalez is eligible for an extension, but has yet to agree to a deal. He was present during mandatory practices in the offseason after missing voluntary sessions. Reiss said he'll be looking to see if Gonzalez holds out, is in attendance, or how else the contract could impact his attendance.