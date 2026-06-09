Christian Gonzalez present at Patriots minicamp after skipping OTAs amid contract stalemate

The Patriots kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium, and star cornerback Christian Gonzalez is in attendance after skipping voluntary team workouts during the offseason as he remains at a stalemate in contract negotiations.

Gonzalez is eligible for a contract extension and is widely expected to eventually be paid among the top defensive backs in the league.

But for now, with no new contract reached with the team, he had been absent from Patriots OTA sessions throughout the offseason.

Practices became mandatory on Tuesday, meaning Gonzalez would have faced fines for each day he was not in attendance.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that every player who is under contract is present at minicamp. That includes Gonzalez and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has been the subject of trade rumors during the offseason and also missed OTAs.

"It's been a great day to have everybody back," Vrabel said.

Gonzalez is among the group of Patriots players who is expected to meet with reporters after practice on Tuesday.

Vrabel said "conversations have been great" with Gonzalez.

"I'm not involved in the negotiations. I'm involved in coaching this team," Vrabel said.

The coach said he expects Boutte and Gonzalez to be limited on Tuesday as they work their way to full speed after missing OTAs.

One player who will not be practicing is second round draft pick Gabe Jacas. The edge rusher out of Illinois has not signed his rookie deal. Vrabel also said Jacas "had a procedure" during the offseason.

Jacas has not been able to participate in any on-field sessions with the team since being drafted.