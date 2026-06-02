A.J. Brown after first practice with Patriots: "I know this ain't heaven, but it's close to it"

Freshly acquired New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was all smiles Tuesday after his first practice with his new team.

"I'm just still in awe," Brown told reporters. "Walking up the hill with the uniform on, I was like, this is real. Caught myself at one point in practice I wasn't paying attention because I was like, 'Dang. I'm a Patriot.' Just trying to take it all in as much as I can. Obviously I got back to work quickly. But there's levels to it. I'm enjoying it. Obviously I know this ain't heaven, but it's close to it."

A.J. Brown practices with Patriots

Brown was traded from the Eagles to the Patriots on Monday in exchange for a 2028 first round pick and a 2027 fifth round selection.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached Brown with the Titans, confirmed earlier in the day that Brown passed his physical. A short time later, Brown was on the practice field for the team's OTA session, catching passes from Drake Maye.

Brown will wear jersey No. 1, not the No. 11 that he wore with the Eagles. The wide receiver said he had the blessing of Julian Edelman to wear his former number, but did not want to because he has too much respect for the Patriots Hall of Famer.

"Everything happens for a reason"

Growing up a Patriots fan, Brown has told the story of crying after he wasn't selected by New England during the 2019 NFL Draft. He was asked about that moment on Tuesday.

"That was a tough night. I joked about it earlier, I said the Patriots been breaking my heart over the years," Brown said. "That night, I was looking forward to being picked going in the first round, I was projected a first round pick. Obviously things can go another way. The 32nd pick, they took another receiver. As soon as the pick came in, I was already in my car leaving my draft party. I went back to my, room, went in my closet and tried to gather myself. I was just disappointed, it was somewhere I wanted to be. Obviously I wanted to play with Tom [Brady], and that didn't happen. But everything happens for a reason."

Brown said he is excited for the new opportunity, and declined to go into what happened in Philadelphia that led him to seek an exit from the team where he won a Super Bowl.

He was also asked what message he has for Patriots fans.

"To the fans, it's time. Better late than never. We're right on time. I'm so excited. I can't wait to get out there at Gillette Stadium, hear the crowd and have fun," Brown said.