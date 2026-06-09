Patriots announce 2026 training camp schedule at Gillette Stadium

Following a run to the Super Bowl and several key offseason additions, the buzz is back surrounding the New England Patriots. Fans will get a chance to see the team up close and in person this summer as the team announced dates for 2026 training camp on Tuesday.

Veteran players are set to report for the upcoming season on Friday, July 24. The first practice takes place the next day.

Practices are free and open to the public. They take place on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. Gates open about an hour before practice, and parking is also free.

Here is the current schedule for Patriots training camp. Dates and times are subject to change.

Saturday, July 25, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, July 27, 10-11:30 a.m. (walkthrough)

Tuesday, July 28, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 30, 10:15-12 p.m.

Friday, July 31, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 1, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Monday, August 3, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Friday, August 7, 10:15-12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11, 10:15-12:15 p.m. (Joint practice with Indianapolis Colts)

Wednesday, August 19, 10:15-12:15 p.m. (Joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles)

Thursday, August 20, 10:15-12:15 p.m. (Joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles)

In addition to training camp practices, the Patriots will play three preseason games.

Thursday, August 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium

Saturday, August 22, 7 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium

Thursday, August 27, 8 p.m. at Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field

The Patriots open the regular season on Wednesday, September 9 in Seattle, in a Super Bowl rematch against the champion Seahawks. The game will serve as the NFL season opener.