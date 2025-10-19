How to watch Patriots vs. Titans in Week 7

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The New England Patriots are looking to win a fourth straight game when they pay a visit to the Tennessee Titans for a Week 7 showdown on Sunday.

It will be the third straight road game for the Patriots, who are now 4-2 on the season and in first place of the AFC East. Mike Vrabel has his team rolling as he heads back to Tennessee, where he coached for six years before he was fired following the 2023 season.

Vrabel's return is one of the many storylines that will make New England's matchup with the 1-5 Titans an intriguing one on Sunday. Here's how fans can tune into the Patriots' clash with the Titans in Nashville.

How can you watch Patriots vs. Titans on cable?

In the Boston area, WBZ-TV will have full coverage of Sunday's Patriots-Titans game. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, followed by The NFL Today. The Patriots and the Titans will kick off around 1 p.m. on WBZ/CBS with Andrew Catalon on the play-by-play and former Patriots Super Bowl champ Jason McCourty and Charles Davis as the color analysts.

After the game, WBZ-TV will have full reaction and analysis and carry Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye's press conferences LIVE on Patriots 5th Quarter.

Where can you stream Patriots vs. Titans?

Fans can stream Sunday's Patriots-Titans game on Paramount+ or on NFL+ in the New England and Tennessee markets. Both require a subscription.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game on NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now available on YouTube and YouTube TV with a subscription.

Patriots vs. Titans history

The Patriots head into Week 7 with a 26-19-1 record against the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise. New England is 7-12 on the road against the Titans/Oilers, and just 2-3 against the Titans in Tennessee.

Here are all the news, notes, and fun facts you should know ahead of Sunday's game.

Patriots vs. Titans storylines

The biggest storyline is Vrabel's return to Tennessee. He downplayed it all week, but you know the Patriots head coach would love a 50-point New England win on Sunday. Vrabel's 56 wins (regular and postseason) with Tennessee are the third-most in the franchise's history, but his tenure ended after back-to-back losing seasons and a number of clashes with owner Amy Adams Strunk.

On the other side, the Titans are now onto a replacement for Vrabel's replacement in Mike McCoy, who is Tennessee's interim head coach following Monday's firing of Brian Callahan. The Titans hired Callahan after firing Vrabel, but he went just 4-19 in Tennessee.

On the field, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will look to continue his incredibly efficient season on Sunday, while the New England defense will look to get after Titans rookie QB Cam Ward -- who has been sacked an NFL-high 25 times this season.

Here's everything we'll be watching for when the Patriots take on the Titans.

Who is predicted to win Patriots vs. Titans?

The Patriots are seven-point road favorites against the Titans, and seven of the eight experts on CBS Sports are picking New England to cover.

All eight experts are picking the Patriots to win outright on Sunday.

What is the Patriots' schedule the rest of the 2025 season?

Week 1: Raiders 20, Patriots 13

Week 2: Patriots 33, Dolphins 27

Week 3: Steelers 21, Patriots 14

Week 4: Patriots 42, Panthers 13

Week 5: Patriots 23, Bills 20

Week 6: Patriots 25, Saints 19

Week 7: Patriots @ Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Patriots @ Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Patriots @ Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Patriots @ Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins, TBD