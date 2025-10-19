Stefon Diggs, Harold Landry active for Patriots' Week 7 clash with Titans

The New England Patriots will have both Stefon Diggs and Harold Landry for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Titans in Tennessee. Both were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but have been cleared to play Sunday.

Diggs was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday with a chest injury, but practiced in full on Friday. We'll see if he's limited at all on Sunday or if he'll once again be one of Drake Maye's top options on offense.

Despite coming off a torn ACL just over a year ago, Diggs leads New England with 32 receptions, 387 receiving yards, and 147 yards after catch.

As for Landry, he'll suit up and take on his former team on Sunday. The edge rusher spent seven years in Tennessee, six of which he spent with Mike Vrabel as his head coach. He followed Vrabel to New England in the offseason, and leads the Patriots' defense with 4.5 sacks and 11 QB hits. Landry had a sack and five QB pressures in last Sunday's win over the Saints in New Orleans.

Landry didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday after he took a shot to his leg against the Saints, but he was a full participant on Friday.

Here are New England's inactives for Week 7:

Jaylinn Hawkins, S

Anfernee Jennings, LB

Charles Woods, CB

Eric Gregory, DE

Caedan Wallace, G

Tommy DeVito, QB (emergency third-string)

With Hawkins out, veteran Kyle Dugger is set to make his second straight start at safety.

Patriots promote Jennings, Battle to active roster

On Saturday, the Patriots elevated both running back Terrell Jennings and cornerback Miles Battle from the practice squad to the active roster.

Jennings was promoted last week as well to give New England some emergency depth at running back after losing Antonio Gibson to a torn ACL. He ended up playing seven special teams snaps in the team's win over the Saints.

Battle joined the Patriots last season and made his NFL debut in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills. He was released at the end of training camp but signed to the practice squad ahead of the season. He'll provide some depth in the secondary on Sunday with both Woods and Hawkins inactive.