Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley interviewing for Jets offensive coordinator position

Sports Final: Changes coming to Patriots coaching staff; are Mac and Bill cool with each other?

Sports Final: Changes coming to Patriots coaching staff; are Mac and Bill cool with each other?

Sports Final: Changes coming to Patriots coaching staff; are Mac and Bill cool with each other?

BOSTON -- When the Patriots lost Josh McDaniels and several offensive assistants last offseason, the team hung on to promising young coach Nick Caley. Now, New England stands to potentially lose him.

Caley is in New Jersey on Tuesday, interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the Jets. That's according to Albert Breer.

Sources: The Jets will interview Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job tomorrow. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2023

The 39-year-old Caley -- like McDaniels -- is an Ohio native who graduated from John Carroll University. Caley spent time on the coaching staffs at John Carroll, Akron, Auburn, Iowa State, Eastern Illinois, Arkansas and Florida Atlantic before joining the Patriots in 2015 as an offensive coaching assistant. In 2017, he was named tight ends coach, a role he's fulfilled for the past six seasons.

Considering the Patriots blocked Caley from interviewing with the Raiders last year, it seemed as though Bill Belichick thought highly of him. As such, it was believed Caley had a shot to be the offensive play-caller in McDaniels' absence.

But that role, as is now known, went to Matt Patricia, with Joe Judge serving as the other head of the offense. And with the Patriots now preparing to interview candidates for their own OC job, it appears as though Caley could be on his way out from the only NFL location he's ever coached.