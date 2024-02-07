Patriots' Super Bowl rings displayed on Sphere in Las Vegas

Sports Final: Jeff Benedict, author of The Dynasty, talks about his book and new series on Patriots

BOSTON -- The Sphere in Las Vegas is a modern marvel of entertainment. And with the Super Bowl being played in town this week, the venue is being utilized to appeal to all of the football visitors.

And though the Patriots are a long way away from playing in the Super Bowl, their historic dynasty spent some time lighting up the exterior of the Sphere this week.

The LED exterior displayed spinning images of Super Bowl rings, and that of course included all six of the Patriots' rings, which were earned from 2001-18.

📹 The Patriots 6 Super Bowl rings on @SphereVegas. Would make a great yule log. pic.twitter.com/SrHAfyetyf — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) February 7, 2024

The Patriots weren't the only team featured, of course ...

The Las Vegas Sphere was showing off some bling Tuesday night :ring:



Do you have a favorite Super Bowl champions ring?



🎥 @MarkJKim_ pic.twitter.com/Bqgbkl4KNi — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) February 7, 2024

... but with six rings over the past couple of decades, they certainly took up plenty of screen time on the Sphere.