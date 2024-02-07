Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots' Super Bowl rings displayed on Sphere in Las Vegas

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

/ CBS Boston

Sports Final: Jeff Benedict, author of The Dynasty, talks about his book and new series on Patriots
Sports Final: Jeff Benedict, author of The Dynasty, talks about his book and new series on Patriots 09:34

BOSTON -- The Sphere in Las Vegas is a modern marvel of entertainment. And with the Super Bowl being played in town this week, the venue is being utilized to appeal to all of the football visitors.

And though the Patriots are a long way away from playing in the Super Bowl, their historic dynasty spent some time lighting up the exterior of the Sphere this week.

The LED exterior displayed spinning images of Super Bowl rings, and that of course included all six of the Patriots' rings, which were earned from 2001-18.

The Patriots weren't the only team featured, of course ... 

... but with six rings over the past couple of decades, they certainly took up plenty of screen time on the Sphere.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Michael Hurley is a digital sports producer at wbz.com. He's worked at WBZ for more than 10 years. Previously, he covered Boston sports for NESN.com.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 10:17 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.