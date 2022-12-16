Patriots-Raiders Week 15 predictions

BOSTON -- The Patriots have spent the week out west, gearing up for Sunday's matchup against Josh McDaniels and his Las Vegas Raiders. It's another must-win for New England if the team wants to remain in the postseason picture.

Will the Pats get the best of their former offensive coordinator? Or will McDaniels pick up another win against Bill Belichick? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their picks for Sunday's Patriots-Raiders clash in Las Vegas!

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Although the first half wasn't pretty, the Patriots took care of business in Arizona on Monday night. Sunday is another must-win game.

After their visit to the Raiders, the Pats play the Bengals and the Dolphins at home before closing the regular season in Buffalo against the Bills. Like I said, the Patriots have to win in Vegas.

Patriots 28, Raiders 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is another season-defining game for the Patriots. They should be able to carry their second half against the Cardinals into this one.

However, Derek Carr is a better quarterback than Colt McCoy and he's got Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs as his main weapons. Hunter Renfroe and Darren Waller aren't far behind.

There's also the Coach vs. Pupil factor with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. And we know Bill hasn't done too well as of late in these matchups.

The Patriots sit in the final Wild Card spot in the AFC. A win on Sunday will set up a fun final three weeks -- with three tough matchups -- to finish the regular season.

Patriots 28, Raiders 27

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

I could come up with 500 reasons why the Patriots are in danger this week. Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Mack Hollins, and potentially Darren Waller and/or Hunter Renfrow? That's a lot, and the Patriots are sure to have issues trying to stop them.

But ... it also probably won't matter. The Raiders this year are losers. Spectacular losers. Historic losers. So even if they get up by two touchdowns, they'll all be waiting for the other shoe to drop. And the Patriots will win.

If Baker Mayfield can do it in his second day on his new team, then the Patriots can do it too.

Patriots 30, Raiders 27

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Sunday's matchup puts a team that has struggled to mount comebacks against a team that hasn't been able to hold onto leads. It should be a blast to watch.

The Patriots did climb out of a 13-7 hole in Arizona on Monday night, while the Raiders let another double digit lead evaporate last Thursday. New England's injuries on offense are concerning, but if they can carry over the good mojo from Monday's second half, I like their chances. I'm expecting a big game out of Kendrick Bourne.

Patriots 24, Raiders 20

