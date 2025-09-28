How to watch New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 4

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Will we start to see more Stefon Diggs -- and less DeMario Douglas -- in Patriots' offense?

The New England Patriots are looking to get back to .500 in Week 4 when they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Gillette Stadium. Both teams are 1-2 heading into the matchup, though Carolina is coming to Foxboro on a high note.

The Panthers earned their first win of the season in Week 3 with a 30-0 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons. The Carolina defense forced three turnovers in the game, including a pick-six in the third quarter. New England, meanwhile, gifted the Steelers a win last weekend with five turnovers -- four fumbles, one interception -- at Gillette Stadium.

Here's how fans can watch Sunday's Patriots-Panthers matchup.

How can you watch Patriots vs. Panthers on cable?

FOX has the game nationally, with the Patriots and the Panthers set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Chris Myers will have play-by-play duties with Mark Schlereth providing the color analysis and Jennifer Hale reporting from the sidelines.

Where can you stream Patriots vs. Panthers?

Fans can stream Sunday's Patriots-Panthers game on NFL+ (only outside the New England market and a subscription is required).

Patriots-Panthers history

The Panthers actually own a 4-3 edge over the Patriots in their regular-season matchups. The Patriots won the last showdown, 24-6, at Bank of American Stadium in 2021. Carolina won their last trip to New England, 33-30, in early October of the 2017 season when Graham Gano kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Cam Newton threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns, and ran in another, in the Panthers victory.

But the Patriots won their only postseason matchup with the Panthers, a thrilling 32-29 victory in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston in 2004. Overall, the Patriots have outscored the Panthers, 198-155, in their previous eight meetings.

Check out all the news, notes, and fun facts for Sunday's Patriots-Panthers matchup here.

Patriots-Panthers storylines

For the Patriots, it's pretty simple. Can they hold onto the football after last week's fumblefest?

But that storyline leads to other storylines. Will Rhamondre Stevenson still be New England's lead running back, or will he see a reduced role (or even a benching) after his two costly fumbles against the Steelers? Likewise, will DeMario Douglas see less action after he failed to convert a must-have fourth-and-1 on New England's final offensive play?

Is this the week Stefon Diggs really breaks out after his quiet start to his Patriots career? Drake Maye has done a good job spreading the ball around, but we could see some big chances in New England's receiving corps this weekend -- including our first look at undrafted pass-catcher Efton Chism.

And on defense, the Patriots should be getting Christian Gonzalez back after the star corner missed the first three weeks with a lingering hamstring injury he suffered in training camp.

For Carolina, can quarterback Bryce Young go turnover-free for a second straight game, or will he add to his three picks and one lost fumble on the year?

Here's everything we'll be watching for when the Patriots and the Panthers kick off on Sunday.

Who is predicted to win Patriots vs. Panthers?

Everyone at CBS Sports is picking the Patriots to win Sunday's matchup straight up, while six of the eight pundits are picking New England to cover the 5.5-point spread.

What is the Patriots' schedule the rest of the 2025 season?

Week 1: Raiders 20, Patriots 13

Week 2: Patriots 33, Dolphins 27

Week 3: Steelers 21, Patriots 14

Week 4: Patriots vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Patriots @ Bills, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6: Patriots @ Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Patriots @ Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Patriots @ Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Patriots @ Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Patriots @ Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins, TBD

Patriots-Panthers coverage on WBZ-TV

While WBZ-TV doesn't have Sunday's Patriots game, we'll have full pregame and postgame coverage of the showdown with the Panthers. Patriots GameDay kicks things off at 11:30 a.m., and we'll have full analysis and reaction on Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 after the game. We'll wrap it all up on Sports Final at 12:05 a.m. on WBZ-TV.