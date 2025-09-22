Is Patriots' Mike Vrabel considering benching Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 4?

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel would really love to see Rhamondre Stevenson fix his fumbling issue, which cost the team in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ball security will be a big focus this week, and Vrabel acknowledged Monday a change might have to be made in the backfield.

That's not the approach Vrabel wants to take with an established playmaker like Stevenson. But ball security is job security, and the Patriots aren't a team that can afford to give the football away five times in a game like they did on Sunday.

In the immediate aftermath of Stevenson's two-fumble day against the Steelers, which played a big part in New England losing 21-14 at Gillette Stadium, Vrabel said the team absolutely needs Stevenson to be a playmaker for the offense. On Monday, the head coach said hanging onto the football will be at the forefront of the team's work this week as they prepare for a Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

"We have to continue to practice the crap out of it. We also have to do a better job protecting said person with the ball, whether that's the quarterback, running back, or wide receiver. We're all responsible for the security of the football," said Vrabel. "It starts with the person who has it and it falls upon the people that are blocking. We'll continue to rep it, and if we have to put two hands on the football when we're going through there, that's what we'll have to do.

"The only thing I know how to do is to continue to practice it and work it. But then also, maybe it's not so much the person you see but the one you don't see. There are a few opportunities to show them [game film] in a little bit. Yes, the person is responsible for taking care of the football, but the other people have a critical job in ball security," he added.

Vrabel wasn't absolving Stevenson of the blame, but he'll be quick to show the rest of the team there were issues away from the running back during Monday's film session. Notably, right guard Mike Onwenu missed his block on both of Stevenson's fumbles on Sunday.

"Rhamondre is a tremendous player who has made a lot of plays for us. He's the first one who will tell you we all have to hold onto the ball. It starts with all of us; we have to block better so guys aren't getting in there and causing those things," tight end Hunter Henry said Monday in the Patriots locker room. "We just can't put [the ball] in harm's way."

While Stevenson remains the team's top running back on Monday, that could definitely change before Sunday.

Will Mike Vrabel consider benching Rhamondre Stevenson?

Stevenson's fumbling issues go back to last season, when he put the ball on the ground seven times. He fumbled in four straight games to start the 2024 season, and Stevenson's workload decreased for the rest of the season.

Those fumbles were uncharacteristic from the running back to start last season, as he had fumbled just seven times in total over his first three seasons in the NFL. But it has become a bit of a common occurrence now, and Stevenson knows his job is on the line if he can't hang onto the football.

"If I can't hold the ball, they don't need me," Stevenson said Sunday.

Will he take a spot on the bench or in the press box in Week 4? Vrabel has always been big on accountability, and Stevenson played just two snaps the rest of the way after his second fumble. Defensive players Alex Austin and Christian Elliss were also benched during Sunday's loss due to poor play.

But Vrabel didn't sound ready to bench Stevenson as of Monday. At least not yet.

"We're going to need him. We're going to need everybody. He has talent, skillset, is a good protector. We trust him in protection. We'll get through this and I think a lot of it is just consistency and continuing to build confidence. But you have to go out and do it," said Vrabel.

"How I manage that from an accountability standpoint, as of now, I don't know how that will look later in the week as far as how we distribute the reps," he continued. "We just have to get it fixed. I know there's no easy fix. All I know how to do is work, and we'll work on it. If we feel it's in the best interest to limit those opportunities, then we'll do that."

Vrabel is confident Stevenson and the New England offense will clean up its ball security issues next Sunday. But even if Stevenson doesn't take a backseat to the likes of Antonio Gibson or rookie TreVeyon Henderson against the Panthers, he should at least be on a shorter leash if he puts the ball on the ground again.