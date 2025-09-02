The most important Patriots players for the 2025 NFL season

The New England Patriots bring some high expectations into the 2025 season. Fans are eager to see a turnaround after back-to-back four-win campaigns, and are hoping Mike Vrabel can bring the winning ways back to New England.

Vrabel has made his stamp on the organization with a number of personnel changes up and down the roster and throughout the coaching staff. He's cleared out a number of leaders from previous regimes and brought in his guys as he molds the Patriots in his vision.

It's most likely going to be a multi-year rebuild for Vrabel, who did a lot to revamp the roster but still has a number of depth issues to deal with heading into the 2025 season. That will put loads of pressure on New England's top players to have their best seasons and also stay healthy for the long haul.

While Vrabel and his coaching staff (led by Josh McDaniels and Terrell Williams as his coordinators) are going to have a massive impact on this year's team, winning and losing will ultimately come down to the players on the field. Here are the most important players on the Patriots roster as the team gears up for the 2025 NFL season.

Drake Maye

It all starts with the quarterback, and the Patriots are really only to go as far as Drake Maye can bring them. Is the 23-year-old ready to make a massive jump in Year 2?

Maye showed flashes of his playmaking as a rookie and he did the best with what was around him. But for the Patriots to have any success in 2025, the young QB needs to cut down on his turnovers (10 interceptions, two lost fumbles) and the number of times he takes a hit (he was sacked 34 times in 13 games).

We didn't see much of Maye in the preseason, but he was a mixed bag in joint practices and the exhibition games. He's learning a new offense under a new offensive coordinator in McDaniels, so we'll see how long it takes him to really get a handle on the complicated playbook and scheme.

While the hype and expectations are high for Maye, we have a lot of questions about the second-year quarterback. Mainly, can Maye win games for the Patriots after logging just one true victory during his rookie season?

Will Campbell

The rookie has shown he's excellent when it comes to run blocking, but his pass protection needs a lot of work. Growing pains are to be expected from a 21-year-old looking to play one of the most difficult positions in the NFL. The Patriots have to hope that Campbell's growing pains don't lead to actual pain for Maye.

Stefon Diggs

Protecting the quarterback is obviously important, but quarterbacks also need someone they can rely on to get open and make catches. Stefon Diggs is north of 30 and coming off ACL surgery last October, but he looked strong throughout camp and will have plenty to prove as he starts his Patriots career.

Diggs was off to a spectacular season for the Houston Texans in 2024 before he was injured, and will look to pick up where he left off in New England. If he can give Maye a solid No. 1 -- or even just a consistent safety net in the receiving corps -- it will have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the receivers and Maye's other targets.

There's also the potential sideshow with Diggs, who isn't afraid to voice is opinion if the ball isn't going his way enough. He'll be happy if he's making plays consistently, but how will things go if Maye struggles? Diggs needs to be involved for the offense to have success, but it can't be something Maye forces if it's not there. Diggs also can't make it all about himself if other guys are getting open.

TreVeyon Henderson

The rookie running back looks like a touchdown waiting to happen. Henderson is an explosive runner out of the backfield and a threat to take a wheel route to the house, not to mention an excellent return man, as we saw in the preseason opener. He's also a skilled blocker, which could save Maye's bacon a few times throughout the year.

Rhamondre Stevenson is the bell cow heading into the season, but Henderson will be waiting to take over should Stevenson's fumble issues resurface. Vrabel likes it when his offense runs more than it passes, and Henderson could become a key contributor to New England's offense in the very near future.

Christian Gonzalez

When healthy, Gonzalez is an All-Pro, shutdown corner and is probably the best player on the New England roster. But there are already some concerns about his health heading into Week 1.

Gonzalez hasn't practiced in over a month, so we likely won't see him Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But if the New England defense wants to be one of the best units in the NFL, it's going to need Gonzalez out there shutting down the opposition's top receiver.

In terms of players the Patriots can least afford to lose for an extended period of time, Gonzalez is near the top of the list. His lingering hamstring injury ahead of the season is a big cause for concern at the moment.

Milton Williams

As the highest-paid Patriots player ever, Williams is bringing a lot of expectations into his first season in New England. He was only a situational player for the Eagles last season, but is determined to make an impact every down for the Patriots.

He's got a great attitude ahead of his first season in New England, and accepted every push from Vrabel during the summer to step up as a leader on the defense. The Patriots are counting on Williams to clog up running lanes and help free the pass rush, and paying him handsomely to do so.

Edge rusher Harold Landry should lead the team in sacks and linebacker Robert Spillane will rack up loads of tackles in the middle of the field. But for the defense to reach its true potential, the Patriots need Williams to be the anchor of the unit in the trenches.

