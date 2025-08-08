TreVeyon Henderson returned opening kickoff for touchdown in Patriots preseason opener

We've heard how explosive TreVeyon Henderson can be with the football in his hand. It took the Patriots rookie just one play into the preseason to show off his playmaking skills in a New England uniform.

Henderson fielded the opening kickoff of Friday night's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium, and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. The rookie got some great blocking from New England's special teams unit, found a hole and raced into the end zone untouched to give New England an early 7-0 lead.

THE FIRST TIME HE TOUCHED THE BALL IN THE NFL!!!!@TreVeyonH4 | @NFL



📺: WBZ pic.twitter.com/NcT2a635nx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 8, 2025

Not bad for the rookie's first touch in an NFL game, even if it came in a preseason tilt. Henderson also had some strong plays later in the first quarter, including and 18-yard run and a second-and-7 reception on a screen pass in the red zone where he trucked a defender to pick up nine yards.

Who is TreVeyon Henderson?

The Patriots drafted Henderson in the second round (38th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft after his incredible four-year career at Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win a national title in 2024, and ran for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior season despite sharing the backfield with Quinshon Judkins.

Over his four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson rushed for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns, and also finished with 853 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions over 47 games. But he never returned a kickoff for a touchdown at the college level.

He figures to be an important piece of the New England offense in 2025, giving Drake Maye a pass-catching rusher out of the backfield. While it's important not to overreact to a single highlight in the preseason, it looks pretty clear Henderson is going to make plays for the New England Patriots in his rookie season.