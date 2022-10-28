Patriots-Jets Week 8 predictions

BOSTON -- The last time the Patriots and the Jets played, New England absolutely throttled their AFC East rival to the tune of 54-13 at Gillette Stadium last October. It was the first of seven straight wins for the 2021 New England Patriots.

That was just over a year ago, and the two teams were heading in opposite directions at that point of the season. Now in 2022, that seems to be the case again, just in reverse.

The hope from New England's brief two-game win streak has disappeared. The Patriots now sit at 3-4 following an embarrassing loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football. That game saw Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both struggle at quarterback, and the New England defense get run over by the Bears.

The Jets, meanwhile, are a surprising 5-2 on the season and have won four straight. The New York offense isn't anything to write home about, but the defense has been locked in over the last month, allowing an average of just 18 points over the last four games.

The Patriots need this game, but at the moment, the Jets are the better team. Will the Patriots make it 13 straight over the Jets, or will New York win its first game over New England since 2015? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their predictions for this weekend's tilt!

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

The Patriots have a lot of things going against them Sunday. Mac Jones and the offense needs to right themselves. Run the ball, don't turn it over, and put up points against a defense that can rush the passer. Losing David Andrews won't help any of that.

The New England defense needs to get back to where it was against Detroit and Cleveland. No excuses.

Robert Saleh's team is fully aware of last year's rout, and the Jets are home underdogs on Sunday. There's plenty of motivation there for them.

But the Patriots need this win to get their season back on track.

Patriots 24, Jets 21

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

I can't believe I'm doing this. It feels wrong. It feels weird. But I'm picking the Jets.

I know the Jets lost their top offensive player in Breece Hall, and I know they lost their starting guard, and I know their top receiver is hurt too. But! The Patriots have their own issues going on, and the lack of David Andrews ought to really compound the quarterback situation they've got going on. (It's not as if the offensive line can afford to lose anyone, let alone the captain in the middle of it all.)

Jets fans will be up for this one, hoping for their first win over the Patriots since 2015. I think it happens.

Jets 20, Patriots 16

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Jets are not a flashy team on offense, but they're doing just enough to win games and they aren't turning the ball over. It's a solid mix with their defense, which is playing at an elite level at the moment.

This is a huge week for Mac Jones, and he won't have David Andrews anchoring the offensive line. That could be a problem against a defense like New York's. The Pats offense is going to have to be quick with the ball, which they have not been under Mac this year.

But the Patriots can win this one if the defense shows up and forces Zach Wilson to do... anything. Stop the run, make Wilson make mistakes, and the Pats can keep their streak against the Jets alive.

I just don't think that's how it will play out.

Jets 23, Patriots 20

