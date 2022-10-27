Watch CBS News

Patriots 1st Down: Are the Jets for real?

The New York Jets are one of the most surprising teams in the NFL, sitting at 5-2 on the season heading into Week 8's matchup with the Patriots. Are the Jets for real this year? Steve Burton and Dan Roche break it down!
