New England Patriots to play Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 7 of 2024 NFL season

FOXBORO -- The full 2024 NFL schedule will be released later Wednesday night. But we already know that the New England Patriots will be going international for a second straight season.

The Patriots will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London in Week 7 of the 2024 season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 20, and kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The Patriots will face the Jaguars overseas in 2024. pic.twitter.com/xRT94giP5a — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 15, 2024

The Jaguars will be the home team for the Week 7 matchup. Jacksonville will also play in London in Week 6 when they square off against the Chicago Bears.

This will be the fifth time that the Patriots play in the NFL's International Series and the third time they'll take the field at Wembley Stadium. The first time the Patriots went across the pond was in 2009 when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7, on three touchdown passes by Tom Brady. The Patriots were back at Wembley Stadium in 2012, when Brady threw four touchdowns in a 45-7 beatdown of the St. Louis Rams.

Current Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was a player in those two previous London games. Now he'll be on the sideline for New England in 2024.

Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo tackles Steven Jackson of the St. Louis Rams during the NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium in London, England during the 2012 NFL season. Jamie McDonald / Getty Images

New England also beat the Raiders in Mexico City, 33-8, during the 2017 season. The Patriots suffered their first loss in a foreign land last season, when they fell 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

Teams usually get their bye week following international games, so the Patriots are likely looking at a late-October bye in 2024. We'll know for sure when the full 2024 NFL schedule is released at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.