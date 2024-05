Here's why Drake Maye's college coach says he can lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl Mack Brown coached Drake Maye for two seasons in North Carolina and believes the quarterback is destined for stardom at the NFL level with the New England Patriots. Brown chats with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche to discuss Maye's intangibles on the field and his excellent work ethic off it, not to mention the competitive drive he has from growing up with three older brothers.