The Patriots' injury situation continues to be concerning ahead of Cardinals game

BOSTON -- When the Patriots took the practice field on Tuesday, a high number of players were absent. But considering their next game was still six days away, the concern level remained relatively low.

Two days later, though, the Patriots were back at practice, and the injury issues -- particularly on offense -- are a bit more pressing.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who absorbed a violent shot to the head at the end of the Patriots' loss to the Bills, was absent on Thursday, just as he was on Tuesday.

Jakobi Meyers lies on the turf after safety Damar Hamlin delivered an illegal hit while Jordan Poyer celebrates. Billie Weiss / Getty Images

Both starting offensive tackles -- Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn -- were absent as well. Brown played in the Bills game, despite an illness, while Wynn has missed the last two games with a foot injury.

Running back Damien Harris, who suffered a thigh injury on Thanksgiving and missed the Buffalo game, was also absent.

Defensively, starting cornerback Jalen Mills was absent, too. He missed the Buffalo game with a groin injury.

With quarterback Mac Jones facing constant pressure last week against the Bills, the absence of both starting tackles looms the largest. On the fortunate side, Yodny Cajuste -- who missed the Buffalo game with a calf injury -- did return to the practice field. Right guard Mike Onwenu was also on the practice field after missing Tuesday's session. Still, going into a road game with the potential of Cajuste and Conor McDermott at the two tackle spots is not an ideal recipe for success -- especially if Jones' most reliable route runner and pass catcher in Meyers is unavailable.

It's still early, as Thursday's practice is the traditional Wednesday practice of the week. Some more clarity on the missing players will come with their attendance or absence on Friday and Saturday. But for now, antennae have to be raised about a potentially shorthanded team flying out west this weekend.