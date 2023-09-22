Patriots Week 3 injury report: Trent Brown set to return; Sow, Jonathan Jones questionable

Patriots 1st Down: Mac Jones has impressive stats to start the season, but can he elevate the rest o

Patriots 1st Down: Mac Jones has impressive stats to start the season, but can he elevate the rest o

Patriots 1st Down: Mac Jones has impressive stats to start the season, but can he elevate the rest o

FOXBORO -- Trent Brown is good to go for the Patriots in Week 3. The left tackle has cleared concussion protocol and was taken off New England's injury report on Friday, so he'll be back to protecting Mac Jones' blind side Sunday afternoon when the Pats visit the New York Jets.

Brown missed last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins with a concussion, leaving Vederian Lowe to handle left tackle duties. Lowe could potentially move over to the right side this weekend and take over for the struggling Calvin Anderson along the New England offensive line.

Rookie offensive lineman Sidy Sow could also return after he missed last week with a concussion. He was limited and wore a red non-contact jersey at Friday's practice after missing Thursday's session. Sow is one of five players listed as questionable against the Jets, all of whom were limited participants on Friday:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

OL Sidy Sow, Concussion

G Cole Strange, Knee

All eyes will be on Jonathan Jones ahead of Sunday's game, after he missed last weekend's loss with an ankle injury. Marcus Jones took his spot in the secondary, but left the game with a shoulder injury. He was placed on IR on Friday, and will now be out for at least four weeks.

We'll know if Jonathan Jones is healthy enough to return when New England announces its inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff. If he can't return, the Patriots could potentially move Jalen Mills back to corner from safety to help fill the void.

Also of note at Friday's practice, new quarterback Will Grier was on the field for the first time with the Patriots after signing with the team earlier in the day. Bill Belichick said that Grier will serve as New England's emergency quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on Sunday.

QB Will Grier (19) jumps into his first practice as a Patriot after being signed off the Bengals’ practice squad. pic.twitter.com/RSorlsB7Wb — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 22, 2023

Tune in to Patriots-Jets on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Coverage continues Friday with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV. We have everything you need come Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Jets will kick off at 1 p.m., and we'll have full reaction and analysis of the game on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game -- all on WBZ-TV!