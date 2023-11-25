Patriots-Giants Predictions: Can Pats win amid quarterback mystery?

Mac Jones on if he'll be Patriots' starting quarterback Sunday vs. Giants: "I hope so"

BOSTON -- This ... this is a weird one.

The Patriots and Giants, who have met in two Super Bowls and numerous high-stakes regular-season games over the past 16 years, will play this Sunday with five wins and 15 losses between them. Barring an unlikely tie, one of those teams will emerge with a win.

From the outside, it's easy to see that as a game the Patriots would want to lose in terms of potentially getting a top-two draft pick. Ditto for the Giants. But we know that the players in uniform and the coaches on the sideline for both teams will be taking the field doing everything they can to win.

With that, here's how the WBZ sports team foresees Sunday's game playing out.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

Normally, this would be a good spot for the Patriots, as they're coming out of a bye week and should be rested and ready to go. But as we know, nothing has been normal this season.

The Giants feature an effective pass rush, led by Kayvon Thibodeaux with 10.5 sacks. That could spell trouble for this offensive line.

Giants 20, Patriots 14

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

You know ... I think the Patriots win this one by default.

I don't love the quarterback mystery. I don't love much, to be honest. And this is by no means an easy pick. But the Patriots can and actually have won some games this year. And while Bill Belichick can't baffle inexperienced quarterbacks the way he used to, I do love New England's chances of befuddling Tommy DeVito.

It should be a weird, goofy game. But I think the Patriots will have one of those weeks.

Patriots 30, Giants 13

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

The Patriots would be better off losing this game, so they will somehow find a way to win.

Patriots 9, Giants 6

