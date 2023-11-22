Here's what's at stake for Patriots and Giants in Sunday's game

Mac Jones on if he'll be Patriots' starting quarterback Sunday vs. Giants: "I hope so"

Mac Jones on if he'll be Patriots' starting quarterback Sunday vs. Giants: "I hope so"

BOSTON -- The Patriots will be playing the Giants this weekend in East Rutherford, and buddy? People are not all that pumped about it.

Understandably so.

The Patriots are 2-8, having only beaten the Jets and -- surprisingly -- the Bills. The Giants are 3-8, thanks to two wins over the Commanders and an early-season victory over the Cardinals. Mac Jones has lost his job three times and may not be the starter, while the Giants are on their third-string quarterback in Tommy DeVito.

Outside of Saquon Barkley and Kayvon Thibodeaux, this game surely lacks star power.

Here's what it does have, though: Draft position implications.

Yes, yes, yes, the whole chasing-a-top-draft-pick thing is not actually exciting, as it requires losing -- a lot of losing -- in order for the intended "goal" to be achieved. Nevertheless, the reality is that for the long-term future of both teams, securing a higher draft pick works toward that interest.

Currently, the Giants are in position for the fifth overall pick in the draft, while the Patriots are at No. 3. That will change many times between now and the end of Week 18, but this week could go a long way in moving one team into a top-two spot.

According to ESPN's Seth Walder, here's what's at stake for both teams on Sunday.

If the Patriots lose, they'll end up with a 38 percent chance of getting a top-two pick in the draft. If they win, that chance will drop to just 9 percent.

If the Giants lose, they'll end up with a 47 percent chance of landing in the top two draft positions. If they win, that number will drop to 11 percent.

Giants w/ loss: 47% — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 21, 2023

Of course, the coaches who are grinding away this week don't care about that. They can't afford to. And the players who suit up will be playing to win. That's their job, and they're all prideful individuals.

But, well, as one popular coach has said a few times, it is what it is. And so with both fan bases potentially rooting for losses, it should set up for an odd atmosphere at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.