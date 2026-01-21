Patriots fans convinced their superstitions work, from tattered sweatshirts to Christmas trees

With the Patriots facing the Broncos in the AFC Championship, their highest-stakes game in quite some time, fans across New England and beyond are doing whatever they can to help will their team to another win, no matter how unusual the ritual.

For Ashley "AJ" Jannino, a Radio Host at JAM'N 94.5, that means wearing a tattered 19-year-old Patriots sweatshirt she considers her good luck charm.

Patriots fans' game day rituals

"A lot of people said it did look like a Bill Belichick hoodie, which I kind of love that," Jannino said.

The sweatshirt, riddled with holes and worn down by years of game days, has survived countless wins and remains a must-wear item for her when the Patriots take the field.

"It has been through the ringer, I don't even know how many games," she said. "I call it my lucky sweatshirt, right? It has a million holes in it, but I still have to wear it, and they win, right, so I have to wear it."

JAM'N 94.5's Ashley "AJ" Jannino wearing her lucky Patriots sweatshirt. AJannino/TikTok

Superstition has become a common theme among Patriots fans cheering on what many describe as a magical season.

"We have the game jerseys, wear the same game jerseys all season, and haven't washed it yet," said Pats fan Mark Aiksnoras.

"I put on my football pants, and I wear my Patriots shirt, and I sit in front of my big 80 [inch] flat screen TV, and I cheer my boys on," said fan Terry Hyman.

Assigned seats and strict movement rules are also part of the ritual for some supporters trying to keep the team's momentum alive.

"If a bad play happens as you entered the room, you are not allowed to come back in," said Jessica Maxwell. "If a good play happens when you enter the room, you got to stay in that spot."

Patriots Christmas tree still up

Maxwell, an Ayer native who retired to South Carolina with her military husband, keeps the spirit of New England alive well past the holidays. A month after Christmas, her tree, decorated with Patriots-colored lights, remains up as long as the team is still playing.

Her cat, Drake "Squish" Maye Maxwell, also has a role in the routine, getting three pets after every play. Her son wears an old Rob Gronkowski jersey, but no one else can wear Patriots merchandise.

"I'm convinced [my superstitions] work, they have to. No one down the South understands," Maxwell said. "You got to be from New England to understand."

One of the Patriots' motto this season is "We all we got, we all we need," and fans say sometimes what they need most is for them to keep their game-day routines exactly the same.