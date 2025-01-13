Watch Live: Mike Vrabel introduced as New England Patriots head coach

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots are introducing Mike Vrabel as the 16th head coach in franchise history during a press conference Monday at noon inside Gillette Stadium.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is expected to be in attendance and speak at the press conference.

Who is Mike Vrabel?

Vrabel was a linebacker who played his college football at Ohio State. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but made a name for himself in New England.

The 49-year-old won three Super Bowls with the Patriots from 2001-2008, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2007. Vrabel was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2023.

In 2011, Vrabel returned to Ohio State as linebacker's coach, and remained at the school until he joined Bill O'Brien's Houston Texans staff in 2014.

Vrabel got his first head coaching job in 2018 with the Tennessee Titans. In six seasons, Vrabel went 54-45 with the Titans, earning three playoff berths and leading the team to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2021, but after a 6-11 season in 2023 was fired.

The Cleveland Browns hired Vrabel as a consultant in 2024, and now he returns to New England in hopes of turning around his former team.

Despite back-to-back seasons near the bottom of the standings, there's reason for optimism in New England. Vrabel's new team will have the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft, about $130 million in cap space, and a promising young quarterback in Drake Maye.