Matthew Judon pleased with Patriots' "boogie oogie" defense against Zach Wilson

BOSTON -- The Patriots defense only sacked Zach Wilson twice on Sunday, but they were constantly in the quarterback's face throughout the 22-17 New England win at MetLife Stadium. Or as Matthew Judon explained after the game, the New England defense hit the Jets quarterback with the old "boogie oogie."

Judon has given the New England defense a lot in his season-and-a-half with the team, but now he's given Patriots fans a gem to use as they watch their favorite team every weekend. Whenever the defensive pressure doesn't result in a sack but makes the opposing quarterback throw a bad toss, it will now forever be known as the "boogie oogie."

The Patriots "boogie oogied" Wilson into three interceptions on Sunday, two of which were absolute gifts to Devin McCourty when the Jets quarterback was trying to simply throw the ball away. The pressure applied by the likes of Judon and Deatrich Wise made sure that Wilson's throws were rushed and had no chances of going where the quarterback wanted them to go.

"We opposed our will as a front," Judon said after Sunday's win. "We continued to put him under pressure and kept him under duress. We weren't able to get him on the ground, but we were able to get in the backfield and kind of boogie oogie him so he would have some errant throws.

"You gotta put that boogie oogie oogie on him and force errant throws," he continued. "If you can't get him to the ground, get a hand up in his face, try to make him throw it out of bounds or an errant throw off the mark."

The New England defense bounced back in a big way after an embarrassing effort against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football less than a week ago. The Jets still got some chunk plays, an aspect of the defense that needs to be cleaned up, but overall he was happy with how the D responded after Monday night's letdown.

Judon believes the defense is starting to form its identity as the midway point of the season approaches. They're a hard-nosed unit that is going to get after the quarterback, relying on the secondary to make plays downfield when they can't get the QB to the ground -- or oogie boogie them into bad throws.

More times than not, that is how things have gone for the Patriots. Judon is hopeful that everything will come together in the near future.

"We found the identity, but we can't keep letting that monster creep in," he said. "We have good games and then we have some bad games. Today was a good game, and that is the defense we want to put out there."