Patriots will reportedly work out another wide receiver on Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) -- The Patriots are pretty set at wide receiver, but the team is going to take a look at a free agent pass-catcher after the conclusion of their preseason. New England is reportedly set to work out ex-Bears wide receiver Dazz Newsome on Sunday.

That comes according to PFF's Doug Kyed, who reported that Newsome will be in Foxboro this weekend after working out for the Tennessee Titans on Friday. Newsome, 23, was released by the Bears earlier this week.

Newsome was a sixth-round pick by the Bears out of UNC in 2021. He broke his collarbone ahead of his rookie season and started the year on the Chicago practice squad. He was added to the Bears active roster late in the season and caught two passes over three games. He also returned six punts for 75 yards last season.

In two preseason games with Chicago this summer, Newsome made two catches for 27 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England has a pretty solid crop of receivers set to make the roster, highlighted by DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne. Rookie Tyquan Thornton is set to miss up to 10 weeks with a collarbone injury and will likely start the season on IR, with Lil'Jordan Humphrey making a strong push to land a roster spot in Thornton's place.

The Patriots close their preseason Friday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.