Patriots coaches mum on what led to Jack Jones' practice departure

BOSTON -- One of the lone disruptions of training camp took place on Thursday, when second-year cornerback Jack Jones abruptly and emotionally left the field in the middle of practice after a contentious rep against wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Jones, who's currently facing felony weapons charges, drew the attention of several defensive teammates who tried to calm him down after the exchange. After roughly 20 minutes away from the field, he did return to practice as a spectator, and director of player personnel Matt Groh spent some time chatting with him away from the on-field action.

Historically, Bill Belichick has had a zero-tolerance policy with regard to fighting during practice, and anyone engaged in any extra physicality against a teammate (or an opponent at a joint practice) has been sent to the locker room for an early shower. This case, though, seemed different, as there was no physical altercation between Jones and Bourne, and because Jones did return to the practice field to watch the rest of the session.

A day later, Patriots assistant coaches spoke with the media via video conference. They didn't offer much in the way of explaining what happened.

"I honestly, I don't even really want to talk about yesterday. Just kind of move forward," linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo said. "I hate to give you that answer, but ask [cornerbacks coach Mike] Pellegrino or Coach [Belichick]."

Reporters did ask Pellegrino but got a very similar answer.

"Yeah it was a great play, and then we had a conversation, and that conversation is personal, and we're moving on to training camp [day] nine, and watching him grow as each day moves forward," Pellegrino said.

Pellegrino opted to keep the subject matter of that conversation private.

Had the situation involved any other player on the roster, it likely wouldn't be receiving such attention. But considering Jones is due in an East Boston Court on Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing after he was arrested for allegedly carrying loaded guns and ammunition in a carry-on bag at Logan Airport, the 25-year-old is under a brighter spotlight as he continues to work with the Patriots.