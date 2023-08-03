Jack Jones apparently kicked out of Patriots practice after taking rep against Kendrick Bourne
BOSTON -- Early in training camp, Jack Jones' presence on the practice field amid his legal situation was a major story. Since then, though, there hasn't much to speak of involving the second-year cornerback.
That changed on Thursday, though, when it looked like Jones was ejected from practice.
Jones was in coverage against receiver Kendrick Bourne during a full-team 11-on-11 period, in what was described as a spirited play where Bourne made a catch. According to reporters in Foxboro, Jones then flung off some padding that defensive backs were wearing on their hands before exiting the playing field.
Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard said "appears Jack Jones was kicked out of Patriots practice," and MassLive's Mark Daniels concurred with that assessment.
Reporters said veteran safety Jabrill Peppers put his arm around Jones while walking with him after the incident.
The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan noted that it's rare for a player to abruptly leave the practice field unless that player had been ejected.
About 20 minutes after departing, Jones returned to the practice field, taking a knee on the sideline. Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh spent time talking to him.
Jones, 25, has been on the field since the start of training camp last week, working both with the backups and the starters. He was arrested in June for allegedly having two loaded guns in his carry-on luggage while trying to pass through the TSA security checkpoint at Logan Airport after Patriots minicamp concluded. He's due in court on Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing in that case, and head coach Bill Belichick has only stated that he can't comment on a pending legal matter.
Belichick also has a strict no-fighting policy on the practice field, which has led to numerous ejections over the years. In this case though, it does not appear that a fight broke out.
Jones had been late to arrive for Thursday's practice, prior to the incident with Bourne.
Belichick is not scheduled to speak to the media for the rest of the week, though players may add some detail regarding what happened with Jones at the conclusion of Thursday's practice.
