Jack Jones apparently kicked out of Patriots practice after taking rep against Kendrick Bourne

BOSTON -- Early in training camp, Jack Jones' presence on the practice field amid his legal situation was a major story. Since then, though, there hasn't much to speak of involving the second-year cornerback.

That changed on Thursday, though, when it looked like Jones was ejected from practice.

Jones was in coverage against receiver Kendrick Bourne during a full-team 11-on-11 period, in what was described as a spirited play where Bourne made a catch. According to reporters in Foxboro, Jones then flung off some padding that defensive backs were wearing on their hands before exiting the playing field.

Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard said "appears Jack Jones was kicked out of Patriots practice," and MassLive's Mark Daniels concurred with that assessment.

Appears Jack Jones was kicked out of Patriots practice. After giving up completion to Bourne, he threw off the hand pads the DBs are wearing. Carried on for a while. Phillips, Wade tried to calm him. Peppers walked and talked with him off the field. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 3, 2023

Looked like Jack Jones has been kicked out of practice. It appeared things got heated between him and Kendrick a Bourne after a competive rep. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 3, 2023

Reporters said veteran safety Jabrill Peppers put his arm around Jones while walking with him after the incident.

Jack Jones has left practice after a competitive 11-on-11 rep vs. Kendrick Bourne. Jabrill Peppers walked with Jones off the field with his arm around him. Jones now headed to the locker room.



Unclear if he was ejected. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 3, 2023

The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan noted that it's rare for a player to abruptly leave the practice field unless that player had been ejected.

The history of #Patriots players abruptly leaving practice like Jones did, without receiving any medical attention, would suggest he got kicked out. But can't be sure. https://t.co/9nb6hSLN1j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 3, 2023

About 20 minutes after departing, Jones returned to the practice field, taking a knee on the sideline. Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh spent time talking to him.

Jones is taking a knee on the sideline about 20 yards away from his teammates. Matt Groh just knelt next to him for a chat. https://t.co/KSRUfOZiHj — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 3, 2023

Jones, 25, has been on the field since the start of training camp last week, working both with the backups and the starters. He was arrested in June for allegedly having two loaded guns in his carry-on luggage while trying to pass through the TSA security checkpoint at Logan Airport after Patriots minicamp concluded. He's due in court on Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing in that case, and head coach Bill Belichick has only stated that he can't comment on a pending legal matter.

Belichick also has a strict no-fighting policy on the practice field, which has led to numerous ejections over the years. In this case though, it does not appear that a fight broke out.

Jones had been late to arrive for Thursday's practice, prior to the incident with Bourne.

Belichick is not scheduled to speak to the media for the rest of the week, though players may add some detail regarding what happened with Jones at the conclusion of Thursday's practice.