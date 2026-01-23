Patriots fans boarding flights to Denver for AFC Championship not worried about snowstorm

New England Patriots fans heading to the AFC Championship Game in Denver against the Broncos are confident the Pats will pull off the victory, but not so sure their return flight to Boston will be on schedule because of the snowstorm.

Diehard Pats fan Ann-Marie Kenney knows what it's like to get stuck out of town because of snow in Boston. "There are worse things than being stuck somewhere," Kenney said. "I got stuck in Pheonix after the Super Bowl against Seattle. We had a blizzard. My car was buried. You don't really care as long as we come back with a win. We will think about getting home after Sunday's win."

She's supposed to leave Denver Sunday night after the game with a layover in Atlanta. "I'm actually the 12:30 out that night. So potentially maybe but most likely stuck in Atlanta," Kenney said. "But I don't mind."

Jodi Kramer and her sister Kari Wright are all smiles and fired up. They plan to stay an extra day to enjoy Denver and avoid the snow. "We were scheduled to come back on Tuesday. You can't come back the day after the game you need some time to enjoy," Wright said.

So, these fans are leaving snowy Boston behind and not giving much attention to a potential blockbuster snowstorm that can't control.

"What's great is you walk on the plane, and you know nothing about anybody else, you know nothing about their background, yet you know there is one thing that you hold in common," Kenney said. "And that is a diehard love for this team."