What will Patriots do if Hunter, Carter aren't available at No. 4 in NFL Draft?

With the 2025 NFL Draft just over a week away, the New England Patriots are still trying to figure out how the top of the draft board will shake out. As owners of the fourth overall selection, Mike Vrabel and the New England brass are going through all the different scenarios they may see next Thursday.

Vrabel held a pre-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, where he shed a little light on New England's process with the draft quickly approaching. While it looks like Miami quarterback Cam Ward will go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, it's anyone's guess what the Cleveland Browns will do at No. 2 and the New York Giants will do at No. 3. The Patriots are in the dark just like everyone else when it comes to the two picks ahead of them in the first round.

"I think we probably know as much as everybody else and what gets reported," said Vrabel. "Tennessee and Cleveland isn't calling, even though I was a consultant there last year. I haven't heard their plans on who they are going to pick."

Pundits are expecting receiver-corner combo Travis Hunter and edge rusher Abdul Carter to be gone when New England goes on the clock at No. 4. Vrabel couldn't say what the team plans to do with the pick if those two blue-chip prospects are off the board, but the team is running through all the scenarios.

Like fanatics killing time during working hours, the Patriots are currently running through draft simulators to give them an idea what could happen on April 24 in Green Bay.

"We're in the process of what everyone calls simulations. Those will continue to be good exercises, running scenarios based on what we'd do in those scenarios," explained Vrabel. "Can I say that we have a definitive answer on those scenarios? No. But those are processes that are ongoing and will be done here shortly."

A starting left tackle available at No. 4?

The Patriots have a huge hole along the offensive line at left tackle and are in desperate need for a franchise pillar to protect Drake Maye for years to come. LSU's Will Campbell was considered the best tackle available for a while after his stellar career in the SEC, but his arm measurements have made him a polarizing prospect the last several weeks. Many are worried he'll eventually have to shift to guard at the NFL level.

Missouri's Armand Membou, Ohio State's Josh Simmons, and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. are other potential options for New England at left tackle early in the draft, but drafting them at No. 4 could be a bit of a reach. Vrabel was asked about the crop of tackles available in the draft on Tuesday.

"I think there are tackles that will certainly come in and start in the NFL. That's really what you look for, impact players, when you pick that high," he said. "What are they going to do for you, their impact, their position? You talk about a premium position, and that's where you weigh all the circumstances and make that pick. Do I think there are starters in this draft at left tackle? Yes I do."

Any trade calls for No. 4 pick?

Trading back is a strong possibility for New England, but so far the phones are been fairly quiet at Patriot Place. Vrabel expects trade chatter to ramp up next week.

"I'd say it's a little early for that in my experience," Vrabel said of incoming trade inquiries. "A lot of those happen next week as we get a little closer to the draft. There's still some prep and managing that goes on, some coach's reports. So it's a little early for those calls to happen."

Will Patriots draft high character players or take some risks?

Following a strong free agency period for the Patriots, which brought in a lot of high quality veterans, Vrabel was asked if the team would feel comfortable taking some risks in the draft.

"We don't want to take risks. We want to be aggressive. I think there is a difference," said Vrabel. "Adding quality people to the roster, that will happen throughout player acquisition. The talent of the player has to be evaluated first. Then you go through a lot of different exercises and conversations to figure out the kind of person.

"We can't do what we want to do with just good dudes -- that isn't going to get it done," added Vrabel.

Vrabel said the overall goal of this year's draft is to add as many quality players and quality people as possible.

"You want to come out of it with some starters and some role players that can strengthen the depth of the roster. Backup players, situational players," he said. "They'll come in and define their role."

Mike Vrabel on the Joe Milton trade

The Patriots traded away third-string quarterback Joe Milton a few weeks ago, sending him to Dallas for a late-round selection. Vrabel was asked about the Milton trade Tuesday, and said it was merely a numbers game in terms of quarterback snaps.

"We felt like his reps were gonna be decreased as we worked through the offseason. We felt like just like every other decision, we're gonna try to do what's best for the team, and that's the decision that we ultimately made," he said. "Excited to move forward with Drake and Josh [Dobbs].

"That's going to be a tough one for me to continue to say over and over, 'Drake and Josh,'" Vrabel joked, showing off his knowledge of early 2000s Nickelodeon shows.