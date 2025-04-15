What are Patriots options with No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? The Patriots aren't sure how the top of the draft will play out, which has created an air of the unknown around the No. 4 overall pick. New England needs a left tackle, but is Will Campbell the best available -- and is he worth the fourth overall selection? Who else could the Patriots look to draft, and what should we expect from their nine total picks? WBZ-TV's Dan Roche and radio play-by-play man Bob Socci break it all down ahead of the NFL Draft.