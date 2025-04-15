Watch CBS News

What are Patriots options with No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Patriots aren't sure how the top of the draft will play out, which has created an air of the unknown around the No. 4 overall pick. New England needs a left tackle, but is Will Campbell the best available -- and is he worth the fourth overall selection? Who else could the Patriots look to draft, and what should we expect from their nine total picks? WBZ-TV's Dan Roche and radio play-by-play man Bob Socci break it all down ahead of the NFL Draft.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.