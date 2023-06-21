20 years ago today, the Bruins drafted Patrice Bergeron

BOSTON -- Two decades ago, the Bruins franchise changed forever. On June 21, 2003, Boston submitted a draft card for a young kid out of Quebec by the name of Patrice Bergeron-Cleary.

The 17-year-old was coming off some solid seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, but not many expected that the young Bergeron would become one of the greatest players in Bruins franchise history. Since he donned a Spoked-B sweater on draft night, Bergeron has been nothing but a consummate professional -- and a damn fine hockey player -- over the last 20 years.

Patrice Bergeron-Cleary, a second round pick of the Boston Bruins, stands for a portrait during the 2003 NHL Entry Draft . Robert Laberge/Getty Images/NHLI

(Fun trivia: The Bruins drafted defenseman Mark Stuart in the first round -- 21st overall -- the same year they drafted Bergeron.)

The Bruins didn't wait around to show off Bergeron, who made his debut for Boston a few months later on Oct. 8, 2003. He logged 10:16 of ice time in a 3-3 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the FleetCenter that evening.

It took Bergeron just four games to tally his first helper, logging an assist on Oct. 15 in a 2-0 Boston win in Dallas. Three nights later he had his first goal, with a power play goal and two assists in a 4-3 win over the Kings in Los Angeles.

Bergeron scored his first goal in front of Boston fans on Nov. 6, 2003 in a 5-5 tie with the San Jose Sharks. He would go on to score 16 goals and dish out 23 assists over 71 games as a rookie.

Eighteen seasons of incredible hockey and first-class leadership have followed. The only reason Bergeron spent any time in Providence was because a lockout kept everyone in the NHL off the ice for his sophomore season.

Over his 19 seasons with the Bruins, Bergeron has led the team to one Stanley Cup title and the Final on two on two other occasions. He's a five-time Selke winner as the league's best defensive forward and will likely add a sixth to his collection next week. He also claimed the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2012-13, given to the player who "exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community." It's incredible that a man of Bergeron's character and quality only had one of those.

It remains unknown if Bergeron will be back to play a 20th season with the Bruins in 2023-24. But there is no doubt that his No. 37 will someday occupy space above the TD Garden ice, reminding fans of one of the best players to ever lace them up for the Boston Bruins.