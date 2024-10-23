Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown reflect after Celtics' banner celebration: "Part of history"

BOSTON -- The Celtics closed the book on their 2024 NBA Championship on Tuesday night, collecting their fancy new rings and raising another banner to the TD Garden rafters.

Their focus is now on winning another title, which was evident throughout the team's 132-109 beatdown of the New York Knicks. But Tuesday night's pre-game ceremony is one that Boston stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been waiting for since first donning a Celtics jersey, and certainly warranted some reflection from the two after their season-opening win.

Jayson Tatum said Celtics championship celebration was "worth the wait"

Tatum is one of the most-scrutinized players in the NBA, and winning a title has removed a huge weight from the 26-year-old's shoulders. (The hate from the outside will continue to pour in, of course.) He discussed the path he took to his first championship after dropping a game-high 37 points for Boston against the Knicks.

"It's just something I've been dreaming about for a very, very long time," he said. "A moment I've looked forward to since I've gotten into the league. A moment that, before we won, I've been very, very close to winning a championship and falling short. So to finally get over that hump and finally be a part of an Opening Night ring ceremony, something I've watched every year since I was a kid, it was just a wild moment.

"Like, I'm a part of it. I'm a part of history and it was worth the wait," Tatum added.

Getting his ring and raising the banner were obviously highlights from the night, but Tatum also loved having Celtics legends in the house for the celebration. Bob Cousy, Cedric Maxwell, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen were all part of the ceremony, which Tatum said was an incredibly symbolic moment.

"It was like a full-circle moment for them to come back and share that moment with us and pass the torch or whatever that symbolized," said Tatum.

Tatum grew up a Lakers fan (nobody is perfect) and remembers watching the 2008 Big Three beat his favorite team. But that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate the last generation of Celtics champs.

"I'm still a fan of those guys. They are part of my childhood," he said. "So that was an incredible moment, dapping it up with them. KG was screaming in my ear, and I was like, 'I'm really talking to Kevin Garnett right now.' I never take those moments for granted."

Jaylen Brown said Celtics' championship ring is more than just an object

Always the deep thinker, Brown said the team's championship rings symbolize much more than just last year's title.

"That ring is just an object, right? But it's everything; the emotions, the heartbreak, the embarrassment, the work, the drive, the dedication," Brown said after scoring 23 points against New York. "That's what that ring represents. All of that is what you feel when you hold something up. For me, that's what was going through my mind and it was an amazing feeling."

Brown said he is honored to have his name etched in Celtics history alongside his teammates.

"My rookie year, when I got drafted, this is what I said I would do: I would go to war for this city," he said. "And it's great to watch that banner get raised."

Al Horford's championship ring is too big

Al Horford finally has his first NBA Championship ring after a 17-year wait. And the ring is too big for his finger.

Why? Because Horford measured his finger while it was still swollen from dislocating it during the playoffs. So his ring is massive in more ways than one.

"Honestly, I was just very surprised by the size of that ring. Have you guys seen the ring?" Horford said after Tuesday's win. "I got it way bigger than it's supposed to be. So right now, I can't even wear it because my finger, the swelling kind of came down on it and it's just huge."

Sounds like Horford needs to either fatten up his finger, or go out and win another ring that he can properly size.

Joe Mazzulla says he won't be wearing his Celtics championship ring

You knew that Joe Mazzulla would have something to say about the rings. He's obviously a fan of the new jewelry, but his critique is that the bling is too big.

"When I got the ring, I don't know, I just think it's too big," Mazzulla said. "I don't know why it's so big and I'm never going to wear it. But it's cool to have, was kind of what I thought."

Mazzulla was much more interested in talking about how his team played in their big victory over the Knicks. Reigning champs occasionally get too amped up over the pre-game ceremony and lose focus on the task at hand later that evening. That was not the case for the Celtics, who led by as many as 35 points, nearly set a new NBA record for the most 3-pointers made in a game, and even played some tough defense despite the lopsided score.

"I was proud of the way they responded from the ring ceremony to the game," Mazzulla said. "Regardless, the result does not matter once we wake up [Wednesday] morning. But the biggest thing I'm proud of is the mindset of the guys.

"We weren't stuck in the past," added Mazzulla. "We were able to transition to what got us to where we were to where we're trying to get to. It's a great start. It's a credit to them."