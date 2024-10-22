Boston Celtics raise Banner 18, collect their NBA Championship rings

BOSTON -- The rafters in TD Garden got a little more crowded on Tuesday night, as the Celtics raised the franchise's 18th championship banner to close the book on their 2023-24 NBA title.

Before tipping off the new season against the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and company each had a hand in raising the banner on Tuesday night, much like they all contributed to Boston's playoff run over the summer. After winning 64 games during the regular season, the Celtics went 16-3 in the playoffs to win the franchise's first title since 2008. Boston capped off their run with a five-game victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

"This is special. Honestly on behalf of me, my teammates, the organization, we couldn't have done it without you last year," Tatum said to Boston fans before raising the banner. "Let's enjoy this moment together. I can honestly say to the best fans in the world, let's do it again!"

Celtics legends take part in the banner ceremony

The Celtics had legends from three different eras take the court ahead of the banner ceremony. Six-time champ Bob Cousy received a huge ovation when he was introduced, as did 1981 NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell. The 2008 Big Three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen were all in attendance and helped with the ceremony as well.

Generations of Celtics greatness ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ozj8rc68fH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2024

Celtics collect their championship rings

Boston players, coaches, the front office, and ownership all collected their lavish championship rings before raising the banner. The rings were created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills.

There are diamonds all over the ring, including 18 emerald cut diamonds to represent the 18 titles in Celtics history. They are engraved with the 2024 playoff series results and "Whatever it takes," which was the team's mantra during last season.

But the coolest parts of the rings are hidden. The top of the ring can be removed, which reveals the 2024 banner on one side, and a piece of the TD Garden parquet floor on the other, which is engraved with the date and final score of Boston's title-clinching Game 5 victory over the Mavs.

Tap in on the details 🔎 pic.twitter.com/2ir4xDlUWA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2024

Celtics had a special patch on the back of their jerseys

The Celtics obviously couldn't wear their rings when the game tipped off against the Knicks, but they did have some championship bling on them with this patch on the back of their jerseys:

The Celtics will have these patches on the back of their jerseys for tonight’s game! https://t.co/z9wE5feFZc pic.twitter.com/VobWTgd5FU — What are the Celtics wearing tonight? (@CelticsUniforms) October 22, 2024

Celtics fans also had a treat waiting for them. Green and white "Banner 18" t-shirts were on each seat inside TD Garden, which spelled out "617," "18," and "BOS" in the lower bowl of the Garden.

A local company made the new Celtics banner

The banner was made by New England Flag and Banner in Woburn, which has made all of the team's banners that hang inside the Garden. It is one of just a few companies in the country that still makes handsewn flags and banners.

There is a "lucky penny" sewn into each nylon banner.

The Celtics have more NBA titles than any other team

With 18 titles, the Celtics have more championships than any other team in NBA history. Last year's title broke a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers, who won their 17th title in 2020.

Tuesday night was the first banner ceremony for the Celtics since October of 2009, when Pierce, Garnett, and Allen raised their championship laundry after a dominant first season together in Boston. Now, this Celtics team will look to do what that squad couldn't: Repeat as champs.

The Celtics haven't repeated as NBA champs since the 1968 and 1969 Boston teams went back-to-back under player/coach Bill Russell.

Banners inside the TD Garden

In addition to the Celtics' vast collection of championship banners, the Boston Bruins have six Stanley Cup banners hanging from the TD Garden rafters.

There are also a lot of digits up there, as the Celtics have retired 23 numbers and the initials of Jim Loscutoff, Loscy. Those take up three banners on their own.

The Bruins have retired a dozen numbers, each of which has on their own banner high above the ice/courtside inside the Garden.