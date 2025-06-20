Parkinson's expo in New Hampshire aims to offer support and exercise for patients and caregivers

New expo aims to offer support options for Parkinson's Disease patients in New Hampshire

Parkinson's Disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and a New Hampshire man is making sure that those facing a diagnosis are getting the support they need.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, more than 1 million people in the U.S. are living with the disease.

"Parkinson's can be a disease that really affects somebody's balance, either long-term or progressively throughout the disease," said Amanda Bouchard, the program director for Northeast Passage, a nonprofit sports and recreation therapy program that provides groups with adaptive exercise equipment. They recently hosted a bike ride for people affected by Parkinson's. "Having a bike with three wheels takes the balance piece out of it."

First-ever Seacoast Parkinson's Wellness Expo

Northeast Passage will be featured at the first-ever Seacoast Parkinson's Wellness Expo this Saturday in Portsmouth.

"It was really a way to say what can we do in one day to sort of feature the greatest hits of the support group," said expo organizer Dan Tobin.

For Tobin, it's a chance for those living with Parkinson's and their caregivers to discover ways to fight back.

"I'm kind of a support group junkie," said Tobin. "I try them all out, see what fits."

When Tobin was first diagnosed six years ago, like most people he rushed to figure out the next steps.

"Our voices get softer. Our movements get harder," said Tobin. "And that stress falls on the person with Parkinson's and the care partner who has to shoulder more burden."

Now Tobin is using his experience to give back.

"I wanted other people to experience what can happen in a support group and the community," said Tobin. "I think we all are motivated in different ways, so we need a variety of experience."

Exercise therapy for Parkinson's

According to experts at the Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital Network, regular exercise has shown to help mitigate the symptoms of Parkinson's.

"The support group that we have once a month is actually for exercise, so it's a kind of not a traditional support group and that way we're trying to support people's ability to exercise," said clinic director and occupational therapist Laurie Lavoie.

They focus on the long-term effects of exercise through "big and loud" therapies, part of which includes working on strengthening your voice through projection, something Parkinson's can take away.

"Typically with Parkinson's, you'll see reduced volume, kind of more mumbly speech pushed together a little bit and this program really helps you project your voice," said speech therapist Lillie Hodgkins.

Clinicians said the best exercise for Parkinson's patients is any exercise.

"That's why Dan's expo is gonna be so great because it talks about all of the different kinds of exercise that are out there, that i's not just this one thing," said Lavoie.

"People go straight to the neurologist and that's key and medication is key," said Tobin. "But it's been shown through research that exercise can often do more in terms of controlling symptoms. I have a debilitating disease but there's a lot you can do to manage it. You're not alone."