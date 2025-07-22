Patriots honor Ozzy Osbourne following death of rock legend

While the New England Patriots operate in the sports world, the franchise joined the land of heavy metal Tuesday in mourning the loss of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Osbourne, the former front man of Black Sabbath and the Godfather of heavy metal, died at the age of 76 on Tuesday. Though he hailed from the UK, Osbourne has had a special connection to New England's football team for the last two decades.

For over 20 years, the Patriots have taken the field on game day to Black Sabbath's "Crazy Train." Throughout the franchise's dynastic run, Tom Brady sprinted down the field with the heavy metal hit blaring in the background and fired up fans with one of his patented fist-pumps. It was quite the 1-2 punch to get New Englanders ready and pumped for that day's game.

Shortly after news of Osbourne's passing broke Tuesday, the Patriots took to X to post a tribute to the rock legend.

"The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who provided the iconic intro for Patriots games for over 20 years," the team posted. "Condolences to his family and all who mourn his loss."

While Osbourne and Black Sabbath never played a concert at Gillette Stadium, he made a special appearance at the home of the Patriots in 2005 when he helped the team raise its 2004 Super Bowl banner with a live pre-game performance of "Crazy Train."

Mike Bordin, Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde peform during NFL Kickoff Pregame show before a game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2005. Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

The Patriots went out and beat the Oakland Raiders, 30-20, that night to open the 2005 NFL season.