Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman and heavy metal legend, dies at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal legend who rose to fame in the pioneering group Black Sabbath, has died, his family said in a statement to CBS News partner BBC News. He was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in the statement to the BBC. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.